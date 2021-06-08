Man charged in beating of woman at Gardena gas station in unprovoked attack

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a Long Beach man was charged Tuesday for allegedly beating a woman unprovoked at a gas station near Gardena and repeatedly punching a woman sitting in her car.

Antoine Larue Raine, 37, was charged with two felony counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. He was scheduled to be arraignment later Tuesday in Department 12 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Compton Branch.

"These types of unprovoked attacks are especially egregious and will not be tolerated," Gascón said.

According to the DA's office, on May 29, Rainey allegedly abruptly stopped his car at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Avalon Boulevard in unincorporated West Rancho Dominguez, approached the car behind him, opened her door and punched the motorist several times.

RELATED: VIDEO: Woman pumping gas severely beaten by man in random assault in Gardena

The following day, Rainey allegedly approached a woman at a gas station pump in West Rancho Dominguez and punched her, knocking her to the ground. He allegedly continued to punch her in her head and face and kicked her in the back multiple times.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.