Man arrested in attack of 6-year-old girl in Santa Monica

A man who was wanted in the attack on a 6-year-old girl in Santa Monica has been arrested, according to police.

Earlier in the week, FOX 11 shared a story of a 6-year-old girl who was eating ice cream and walking with her parents being attacked by a man near Main Street and Marine Avenue on March 10. The assault on the little girl prompted police and the public to be on the lookout for the alleged attacker.

On Thursday, the Santa Monica Police Department announced they arrested the suspect – after linking him to a different incident in Venice. Officials did not specify what he was accused of doing in the Venice incident.

As of Thursday, March 15, officials have not released the man's name. In previous reports, it was believed he was homeless but officials did not explicitly say he was or wasn't homeless.