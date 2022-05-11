Man arrested for Torrance hit-and-run after relative calls police

One man was arrested for a hit-and-run in Torrance that left one woman dead, the Torrance Police Department announced Wednesday.

The collision occurred sometime before 1 a.m. Wednesday near the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor. Officers responded to calls of a person down in the street. When police arrived, they found adult woman dead on the ground, with evidence that there had been some sort of traffic collision.

During their investigation, police were able to find video surveillance footage of the suspect's vehicle, which they say hit the woman, who was a pedestrian, leading to her death. Later Wednesday, police say they were contacted by a relative of the suspected driver, identified as 20-year-old Kevin Torres-Valencia of Wilmington. Based off that relative's tip, officers arrested Torres for felony hit and run.

Police are still investigating what happened, they say that "there is no indication the suspect was impaired during this incident."