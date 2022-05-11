Authorities release sketch of Pico Rivera attempted kidnapping suspect

article

Sheriff’s officials released a sketch and sought the public’s help identifying a man accused of attempting to kidnap a young girl after school at a park in Pico Rivera.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect walked through Pico Park, located at 9528 Beverly Blvd., around 3 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the victim’s school. He then tried to talk to her and the victim told the suspect to leave her alone as she walked away. That’s when investigators say the suspect grabbed her arm and she told him she was "not going anywhere."

A good Samaritan witnessed the suspicious interaction and intervened by confronting the suspect. When the witness threatened to contact authorities, the suspect let go of the victim’s arm and tried to grab a child who was with the good Samaritan. Once that did not work, he left the area.

The suspect was described by the LASD as a Hispanic man, between 30 and 35 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with salt and pepper shaggy hair, and is unshaven. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black pants and tattered shoes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Villegas at 562-949-2421.

