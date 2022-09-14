Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside

article

A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga.

The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.

As police searched for Rice, he was spotted hiding inside a retail store at the Alta Loma Square shopping center. Rice tried to hide in a fitting room and changed clothes in hopes of avoiding arrest, police said.

Rice is being held on a $1 million bail. He is being charged with attempted murder, burglary and violating parole.