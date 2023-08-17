Man accused of 'sniffing' woman at Barnes and Noble arrested for failing to register as sex offender

A 37-year-old Glendale man who was arrested just last week for allegedly peeping into a home was arrested again Thursday on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Calese Crowder was arrested Friday on suspicion of peeping into a residence in Glendale while a family, including children, were at home.

Police said Crowder pleaded no contest to a peeping charge on Monday and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to enter a sex rehabilitation program, however, Crowder was quickly released from custody.

As part of his sentence, Crowder was ordered to register as a sex offender, but police said he failed to do so, prompting him to be arrested again Thursday.

Calese Crowder / Glendale Police Department

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California man caught 'sniffing' women at Barnes & Noble

According to police, Crowder was being held in the Glendale City Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.