Man in viral TikTok video apparently 'smelling' woman's behind at Barnes and Noble arrested

A man who was arrested in connection with several "peeping and prowling" incidents in Burbank and Glendale appeared in court for arraignment Monday.

The suspect, 37-year-old Calese Carron Crowder, was arrested in Glendale Friday. According to police, Crowder is accused of peeping into an occupied home of a Glendale family with children last Sunday. After this most recent incident, officials said Crowder became a person of interest in related cases.

On Aug. 7, Burbank police said they were investigating a reported incident that took place at a Barnes and Noble bookstore. In video uploaded to TikTok, the user @michaela.witter is seen browsing a section of books while a man later identified as Crowder is seen crouching low to the floor and apparently pretending to tie his shoe. The man is seen inching closer to the woman, who alleged the man was trying to smell her.

Once she uploaded the video to TikTok, the woman said several other people contacted her saying they had also been victimized by the same man at other stores including Urban Outfitters and Marshall's. The girl in the video reported the incident to the Barnes and Noble manager as well as local police.

Since his arrest, Crowder has been in Glendale police custody with bail set at $10,000.