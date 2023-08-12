Glendale PD arrests man accused of peeping, prowling at home with children present

article

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of peeping and prowling at a Glendale home where children were present, authorities said Saturday.

Calese Carron Crowder has also emerged as a person of interest in related cases, according to Sgt. Victor Jackson of the Glendale Police Department.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant after suspecting Crowder in a peeping incident last Sunday, Jackson said.

"In the most recent incident, Crowder is accused of peeping into the occupied residence of a Glendale family," he said. "The family, including children, were home at the time of the incident. Glendale police patrol officers were quickly dispatched, and the Detective Bureau continued their investigation this week."

The Glendale resident was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Glendale police urged anyone with information regarding the case to call them at 818-548-4911. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.