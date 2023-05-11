Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Long Beach: Police

A Long Beach man has been arrested in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, according to police.

Oscar Alejandro Chan, 41, was arrested Wednesday in Santa Fe Springs and booked for one count of murder among other charges.

Police said Chan went to his ex-girlfriend's home earlier that day and got into a fight with the victim, her new boyfriend. That's when the victim was shot, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity was not released.

Investigators believe the shooting was related to an argument between Chan's ex and the victim but the motive remains under investigation.

Chan is being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).