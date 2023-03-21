Mammoth Mountain to remain open till July

Get ready to ski in the summer as Mammoth Mountain announced Tuesday that it will remain open until at least July.

Due to recent storms, Mammoth Mountain received a record seasonal snowfall total of 634" at the main lodge and over 800" at the summit.

The resort's "winter" skiing and snowboarding operations will remain open through at least July, but there is no firm closing date set.

"Well known for its extended spring seasons, Mammoth has a long tradition of operating well into the summer months, but has never announced an extension of this length of time, this early in the season. In short, this is likely to be the best spring skiing and riding the eastern sierra has ever seen," resort officials said.

Another powerful storm moved into SoCal Tuesday, with rain and mountain snow expected to continue throughout the day and into Wednesday, raising the risk of localized flooding. This is the 12th atmospheric river to hit the region in recent months.



