Mama bear and her 2 cubs spotted in Arcadia

The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was closed Friday after a bear and her two cubs were spotted in the area.

Authorities were notified about 10:20 a.m. after the bears were discovered at the arboretum at 301 N. Baldwin Ave., near the Foothill (210) Freeway.

The bears were reported to have climbed a tree and fallen asleep as of about 2 p.m., said Tim Daly of the California Department of Fish and Wildife.

The arboretum was closed to the public as a precaution as Department of Fish and Wildife personnel were called to the scene to determine how best to remove the bears from the area and return them to a more suitable habitat, Daly said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.