All proceeds in Pepperdine men's basketball home opener will go to crash victims' memorial fund

In the wake of the Malibu crash that killed four women, Pepperdine University announced the school will give all proceeds from the men's basketball team's Nov. 6 home opener toward the late students' memorial fund.

The announcement is part of the Waves men's basketball team's plan to honor Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams, who were hit and killed by a 22-year-old driver on the Pacific Coast Highway on October 17.

"The men’s basketball team is humbled for the opportunity to honor Niamh, Peyton, Asha, and Deslyn, as well as our Pepperdine community, by dedicating all the proceeds from our opening season game to the Memorial Fund," said head basketball coach Lorenzo Romar in a statement. "We hope this will inspire more to give and provide comfort to their families and loved ones as we continue to mourn the loss to our Pepperdine family."

Those looking to get tickets to the Waves' home opener can click here for more information. Those not going to the game can also donate to the memorial page coordinated by Pepperdine.

The Waves' push to honor the students comes a week after Pepperdine University gave the four women posthumous degrees since they were all seniors at the Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

