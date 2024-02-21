Arrest made in murder of model in DTLA as gruesome new details are revealed

A 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the September killing of a model in her downtown Los Angeles apartment, officials said. Maleesa Mooney was found in her high-rise apartment stuffed inside a refrigerator, severely beaten, bound and gagged, authorities said.

Magnus Daniel Humphrey, who is on probation for federal narcotics offenses, was taken into custody at his home in Minnesota on an unrelated federal warrant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mooney was found dead in her apartment in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street on Sept. 12. during a welfare check the family requested police make on the model.

According to court records, the murder charge includes a special allegation of murder during the commission of torture. It was not immediately clear when Humphrey would be brought to Los Angeles and appear in court.

No details were immediately released on what led investigators to Humphrey.

According to an autopsy report, Mooney's body showed evidence of blunt force trauma, including abrasions, lacerations and contusions around her head and neck, body and extremities.

Mooney was last seen alive Sept. 6 on surveillance video at her apartment complex, according to authorities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Responding officers "found Ms. Mooney's body wedged inside the refrigerator" with blood on the floor outside of it, according to the autopsy report.

Maleesa Mooney was found dead in her DTLA high-rise apartment. (Photo: GoFundMe)

The woman's wrists and ankles were bound, "and these bindings were tied to each other behind her back with miscellaneous electronic cords and clothing items. Additional clothing items were found around her face and neck. An apparent gag, fashioned out of an article of clothing, was stuffed in her mouth," according to the report.

The Medical Examiner's report noted that toxicology testing found evidence of recent cocaine use.

The report noted that the blunt force trauma injuries she suffered "are generally not considered acutely life-threatening on their own."

Based on the circumstances of how Mooney was found, officials said she was likely involved in a violent, physical altercation prior to her death.

The report notes that suffocation may have played a role in her death, and the role that alcohol or drugs may have played "is uncertain."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Mooney's death was labeled a homicide.

Jourdin Pauline, a pop singer and Mooney's sister, posted a tribute to her sibling on Instagram following her death.

"My heart is crushed, I can't believe you won't be here with us anymore. You were so loving and so kind to everyone. You made sure if you ate everyone around you was too. You opened your arms to people who didn't deserve you as a friend. You're the best thing to happen to almost everyone's lives you touched!!!"

Mooney's family stated that Mooney was two months pregnant when she died.

Surveillance video from the apartment building shows an unidentified male using her key FOB to use the building's elevator, then carrying plastic bags to her apartment, police said.

Mooney's body was found two days after another model, 32-year-old Nichole Coats, was found dead inside a downtown apartment less than three miles away.

Police eventually determined the deaths were not related, and the Medical Examiner later ruled Coats' death an accident due to "cocaine and ethanol toxicity."

City News Service contributed to this report.