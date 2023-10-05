Model Maleesa Mooney, found dead in downtown LA, cause of death updated

A model who was found dead in her downtown Los Angeles apartment last month died from "homicidal violence," according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Maleesa Mooney was found dead on Sept. 12 inside her apartment on the 200 block of South Figueroa Street. Her cause of death had previously been listed as "deferred," but "Cause A" has since been updated to read "homicidal violence," according to the medical examiner. "Cause D" was listed as "other significant conditions."

Two days prior on Sept. 10, the body of Nichole Coats was found inside her apartment in the 700 block of Grand Avenue. Officers had responded to Coats' home to perform a welfare check around 10 a.m., but no one responded. Around two hours later, someone called to report a dead body at the home. Coats' cause of death remains under investigation.

The LAPD said so far there has been no evidence to suggest the two cases are related to each other.