Woman killed in her downtown LA high-rise apartment building

A woman was killed in her downtown Los Angeles apartment, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Thursday.

LAPD Central Area officers responded to the 200 block of South Figueroa Street, near the 110 Freeway, regarding a welfare check around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Officers found a victim, later identified as Maleesa Mooney, dead inside of her apartment, police said.

Officers contacted Central Bureau Homicide, who responded and assumed investigative responsibility for the case. The investigation by Central Bureau Homicide detectives revealed that Mooney had been killed inside her apartment, police said.

Mooney's cause of death is unknown. An autopsy will be conducted by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Police asked for the public's help in identifying individuals responsible for Mooney's death.

Anyone with information regarding Mooney's death was urged to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Pierce or Marcinek at 213-996-4150. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be made to 877-527-3247.