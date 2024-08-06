Makeshift living space discovered inside old Marine Corps hangar in Irvine; 2 arrested

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy Irvine Police Department

Two people were arrested after authorities discovered them in a makeshift living space filled with stolen goods inside a former Marine Corps hangar near Irvine, according to police.

The bust happened Friday at the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in Great Park.

Police said officers who routinely check this spot for trespassing activity found two people - later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Micheal Rosario and 53-year-old Patrica Lynn Ratliff - inside a makeshift living space filled with a couch, television, and what appeared to be a recording studio, fit with disco lights and a fog machine. All the equipment was being powered by car batteries, according to police.

Some of the stolen goods recovered include 11 bicycles, spools of copper wire, an illegal M-800 firework, two airsoft rifles, drug paraphernalia, and personal property from Irvine residents, officials said.

Rosario was booked on warrants and other charges, including burglary and drug possession, while Ratliff was arrested for outstanding warrants and trespassing.

Authorities said both Rosario and Ratliff had been previously cited/arrested multiple times for trespassing in the same building.