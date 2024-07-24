This California police department is getting a Tesla Cybertruck

If you're driving around Southern California and spot a Tesla Cybertruck that may look like some type of patrol vehicle, don't be surprised - it's real.

The Irvine Police Department made the announcement Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter. Details were scarce – "Coming soon," the post was captioned, along with a series of hashtags including #policecybertruck and #elonmusk. The accompanying photo showed what appeared to be a Cybertruck with emergency lights in a dark warehouse-type building.

The Irvine PD is getting only one Cybertruck at this time, which will be used for "community relations," officials told FOX 11.

SUGGESTED: Cybertruck engineer urges owners to stop shooting, abusing their trucks

People were quick to comment on the new patrol vehicle, with some commending the major advancement coming to the Irvine PD, while others, not so much.

"Wonderful use of tax payer $," one person said.

"Perfect vehicle for law enforcement, others will follow," another commented.

"Let's go! It's long overdue, considering the number of Teslas in the city," someone else chimed in.

"I will intentionally speed to be pulled over by this," another joked.

"Please no. There are other better electric SUVs," one dissenter said.

"Why would you put the maintenance cost on your citizens by buying an untested, unreliable vehicle?" another added.

It's unclear if Irvine PD will be the first in the U.S. to test out a Tesla Cybertruck patrol vehicle.

Just last week, we told you about the Anaheim Police Department's desire to own a Cybertruck patrol vehicle.

RELATED: California cops apparently want Cybertrucks now

That was according to an internal email obtained by 404 Media through a public records request, which apparently shows that Anaheim police officers want to be the first in the country to have law enforcement-branded Cybertrucks.

The email was apparently sent back in February by Sergeant Jacob Gallacher to James Hedland from UP.FIT, a company that sells modified Teslas for use by authorities.

Gallacher said the Cybertrucks could start off as "community engagement" vehicles, like at parades or community events to "start conversations with the public."

UP.FIT, unveiled a Tesla Cybertruck patrol vehicle in early June. UP.FIT states the Cybertruck patrol vehicle features upgraded radio and computer systems, a suite of warning lights and a PA system.

The Cybertruck can be customized for various missions, including tactical, military or search and rescue operations, according to UP.FIT.

