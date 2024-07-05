Man caught on video allegedly stealing $4,800 pair of binoculars

The Irvine Police Department released surveillance video of a man appearing to steal a pair of expensive binoculars from an equipment store.

The robbery happened at a bird-watching equipment store on June 5.

Video shows the man using his phone, he then gazes forward, looking to see if the coast is clear, and then grabs the binoculars from the display case. He places them under his hoodie and walks out of the store. Police said he fled from the parking lot in a gray Lexus sedan.

The binoculars are worth $4,800, the department reported.

The police department released the video in hopes of identifying and locating the suspect.