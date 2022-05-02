Major gas leak near 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica shuts down roads

A major gas leak in the downtown part of Santa Monica has shut down roads in the area.

The Santa Monica Police Department and Fire Department responded to a call in the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Santa Monica PD said 2nd and 3rd streets between Arizona Avenue and Broadway will be shut down for likely several more hours as crews handle the reported gas leak.

No injuries were reported, but streets in the area were expected to be closed for at least five hours as crews worked to repair the leak. It was not immediately known what caused the gas main to leak.

City News Service contributed to this report.

