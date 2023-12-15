Mailbox thief hits West Hollywood apartment buildings

The LA County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man who’s been known to steal people’s identities.

Detectives say 37-year-old Christian Wood is likely still in West Hollywood after breaking into three apartment buildings to steal mail.

The burglaries happened between September and November. Video shows the man walking into a locked mail room, taking out what detectives call a pry tool and breaking into the boxes within seconds. He then proceeds to grab mail row by row.

"Generally, its identity theft, so he’ll use people’s mail when they get their personal information and use it to steal identity," said LA County deputy Brandon Zeff.

The sheriff’s department says Wood has prior convictions for identity theft and burglary.

"There’s lots of secure documents that come in the mail. I get all kinds of things, medical documents that could have information that I don’t want getting out," said one West Hollywood resident.

In one of the other mailbox burglaries, the suspect tried to light some of the mail on fire.

"He has a warrant right now for violating his parole. We have at least three cases in West Hollywood and additional cases in neighboring cities a well."