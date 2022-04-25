Magic Johnson endorses Karen Bass for LA Mayor

Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson announced Monday his endorsement of Rep. Karen Bass for Mayor of Los Angeles.

In a statement, Johnson said their decades-long relationship and Bass's commitment to foster youth, unhoused Angelenos, and working families as factors that led to the endorsement.

"I've been so blessed to know Karen and work with her for over 27 years - and what always sticks out to me is that she's always in the fight for the right reasons. Throughout her entire life, Karen has always fought for the most vulnerable among us - our foster youth, our families living on the brink, and our unhoused neighbors. And that’s what makes her so special. She has fought for the people in the community and her mission is always the same -- she brings people together to get things done."It's not about the cameras for Karen. It's not about the credit. It's always about the work. For her, the people always come first," Johnson said in his video announcement.

"Earvin "Magic" Johnson has spent decades giving back to our communities, bringing business and opportunity to our neighborhoods, and serving as a beacon of excellence for Los Angeles" said Rep. Bass. "I'm so proud to have the support of someone so beloved in this city."

Rep. Bass has also received endorsements from Labor and Civil Rights Leader Dolores Huerta, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Sierra Club and EMILY's List.

