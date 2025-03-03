Los Angeles weather: Snow hits SoCal mountains as stronger storm forecast to hit by mid-week

A cold week has begun in Southern California with a storm, expected to be more potent in nature, forecast to hit the region by mid-week.

After the second in a series of storms hit the area on Sunday, cool and dry weather will start the week.

"Boy, did this storm give us a mixed bag of weather depending on where you were," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan when recapping the weekend weather.

"If you were along the coast, there was more wind and rain and if you were in the foothill communities, there was a lot more rain and in our higher elevations, there was a lot of snow," she explained.

Good Day LA’s Mario Ramirez had a blast in the snow in Running Springs, and even made a snow angel.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Weekend storm begins to clear out

What we know:

On Monday, the weekend storm was tapering off, but continued to impact the area.

"We’re going to be looking at some snow sticking across some of our local mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect. This is a second one and it’s slowly going to exit out of our area," Khan explained.

The advisory is set to expire at 10 a.m.

"By the afternoon, we’re looking at mostly dry conditions and a lot of sunshine," she added.

More rain, mountain snow expected by mid-week

What's next:

Tuesday brings cool and dry conditions before a third storm will once again shake up the forecast.

"Moving into tomorrow, things are going to dry up before yet another rain-making is expected to approach Southern California Wednesday into Thursday," Khan said.

She continued to explain, "A third of the latest series is going to pack a little bit more of a punch, so we’ll bring in additional rainfall and yes, mountain snow as well."