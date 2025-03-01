Los Angeles weather: Rain and winds to end the weekend, more rain next week

The Brief The second of three weather systems comes to Southern California on Sunday. There are chances of light rain in the region through Sunday and Monday, along with wind gusts of up to 40 mph near the coast. Monday is expected to be drier, while a third system will move in on Wednesday that could bring heavier rain.



The second of three weather systems approaches Southern California this weekend, bringing with it the chance of light rain and moderate winds.

While Sunday is expected to be a dreary and potentially wet day, a third system moving in later in the week has the potential for heavier rains.

Weekend weather forecast

What we know:

Temperatures across Southern California hovered around the 60s on Saturday as the first weather system swept through the region.

The second system will roll into the area late Saturday into Sunday morning with the chance of light rains, according to FOX 11's Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger.

Along with the chance of rain comes wind gusts of up to 40 mph along the coast near Santa Monica, Malibu and Oxnard. Those winds are expected to continue into Monday.

When will it rain?

The most likely chances for rain on Sunday will be in the morning, according to Krueger, with a lot of the system moving east of Los Angeles County by around noon. There's still a possibility of scattered rain in the evening to the north in the mountains and deserts.

The National Weather Service predicts less than a quarter of an inch of rain in most of Los Angeles County from Sunday into Monday.

"It's not gonna be too nice outside on Sunday," Krueger said.

Monday should be drier than Sunday, according to forecasts, but there's still a slight chance of rain.

Snow in the mountains

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in the mountains on Sunday and Monday. Areas like Big Bear and Wrightwood could see a few inches of snow on those days.

The next storm

What's next:

While there's minimal rain forecast over the weekend, a third, more powerful system will move into Southern California around Wednesday, threatening heavier rains.

The NWS predicts a 30-50% chance of rain in Los Angeles and Ventura counties through the middle of next week.