Los Angeles forecast: 1st of 3 storms to hit SoCal on Oscar Sunday

The Brief After a few days of warm weather, a series of storms are expected to hit Southern California. The first storm is forecast to bring rain on Oscar Sunday. A more potent storm is expected to hit the region by the middle of next week.



Those planning to hit the red carpet in Hollywood for Oscar Sunday should also plan to bring an umbrella.

After a few days of a winter heat wave that brought summer-like temperatures, Southern California will see a shift going into the weekend.

"On the last day of February, we’re going to bring down those temperatures and instead of record highs, it’s going to be nice, comfortable and mild," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan.

"Temperature readings for the coast about mid-60s and just only 70s today [in LA], and breezy across our mountain communities later this afternoon," she added.

Khan continued to explain that the first of a series of storm will move into the region Friday night.

"Tonight, some areas may pick up a pocket of light showers and an off chance of maybe even an isolated thunderstorm due to an approaching storm system," she said.

How much rain is expected?

By the numbers:

A storm system is moving into the region with a second right behind it, and it’s the second storm that’s expected to bring some rain to Southern California on Oscar Sunday into Monday.

"Your Monday morning commute we predict will be impacted by some light rain," Khan said.

Precipitation Outlook for Sunday and Monday:

Coasts and Valleys: .10"-0.30"

Foothills and Mountains: .05"-1"

Deserts: .10" or less

Rain totals expected for the following storms will come by next week.

What's next:

A third storm, said to be more potent, is then expected to hit Southern California on Wednesday and Thursday.