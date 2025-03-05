Los Angeles Weather: Latest winter storm to bring widespread rain and mountain snow

The Brief A winter storm is expected to slam Southern California starting Wednesday into Friday. Widespread rain is expected, along with mountain snow. Conditions are forecast to clear out by the weekend.



Southern California braced for a powerful winter storm expected to bring another round of gusty winds, widespread rain and mountain snow, as residents in some of Los Angeles County’s recent burn scar zones prepared to evacuate.

The storm was making its way down the California coast and was expected to hit the Southland by Wednesday morning and will increase in intensity in the afternoon and evening hours.

"Much of Southern California will be seeing that rain into your evening commute, so keep that in mind to take it nice and easy out there if you’re hitting the roadways," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan.

LA County’s recent burn scar zones brace for evacuations

What we know:

The latest in a series of storms is expected to pack a punch. Most areas across Southern California are forecast to receive somewhere between half an inch to an inch of rain.

"Embedded in this latest moisture surge is the potential for thunderstorms, and that could lead to heavy downpours. We continue to watch the burn scar areas for the likelihood of mudslides and debris flow," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan.

Ahead of the storm, an evacuation warning was issued in Sierra Madre.

This storm is expected to last through Friday.

How much rain is expected in Southern California?

By the numbers:

The amount of rain forecast to hit the region varies.

"Half an inch to over an inch of rain is possible for just about anywhere. Foothills and mountains, a range of 1 to 3 inches, and even our desert communities are looking at about a quarter of an inch or less."

Also, it isn’t just rain, there’s also snowfall.

"There’s a lot of snow on the way. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for the Ventura County and LA County mountains, and this does apply to the Grapevine as well," Khan said.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for the San Bernardino County Mountains from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Friday. The latest storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the area. The National Weather Service expects the following snowfall amounts:

Between 4 and 8 inches for elevations of 5000 to 6000 feet

Between 8 and 12 inches for elevations of 6000 to 7500 feet

Between 12 and 16 inches for elevations above 7500 feet

Over a foot of snow for elevations of 8000 feet and above

Snow levels are expected to drop to 4,000 feet Wednesday night and could impact travel for the mountain passes, including The Grapevine.

She continued to explain, "Snow levels will continue to drop late Thursday into early Friday and that will lead to some severe weather conditions. A Winter Storm Warning will apply to the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains due to wind gusts that could reach up to 40 to even 50-plus miles per hour."

Wind alerts will also go into effect Wednesday morning through Friday morning.

"If you’re having travel plans through the 15 [Freeway], through our desert communities, you want to be extra cautious."

What's next:

Dry through the weekend before another storm moves into starting early next week.