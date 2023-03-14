LA's own Youth Poet Laureate has a message for the world

Her words are more than just poetic.

They are lived experiences, personal perception, and a story for the world.

At just 17-year-sold, Salome Agbaroji hopes her lyrical talent will help shape the future.

"I want people to understand that some stories don't get enough light but are just as important as others… when you think of a poet, you don't think of someone like me, with a big afro and dark skin, feminine. You think of William Shakespeare and what's considered to be proper."

This first-generation Nigerian-American holds the proper title of the Western Region Youth Poet Laureate from Los Angeles, competing for the national title next month.

She says she always loved writing, was inspired by lyrics of current music artists, and started her poetry journey in earnest during the pandemic.

At 14, she started working on her craft with youth poetry programs and mentors.

Salome says she loves the power of poetry in bringing people together.

"Giving that voice and writing my pieces that pertain to me and my experiences but are relevant to so many people who feel the same but couldn't articulate it is very important to me."

With her talent and smarts, she's already been accepted to a number of Ivy League schools for next year.

She says if she takes the national title or not, her mission will always be to be an advocate, and she hopes to change the world one word, one story, one book at a time.

"Being first-generation Nigerian and having family in Nigeria and not being able to pick up a book and not interpret what it says it stifles the ability to advocate for yourself… encourage literacy, build more libraries, more books in schools, that's the first step."

A message wrapped up in her words, in her poem, in her hopes for the type of world she sees ahead.

"This is justice and hope, this gas pedal that never expires and exhaust that never tires, tires that never wear despite the miles per hour… we drive, GPS destination - future. Are we there yet?"

