Los Angeles street sweeping to become bi-weekly starting Monday

Street sweeping services in the city of Los Angeles will be changed from weekly to bi-weekly starting Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff reductions, the Bureau of Street Services announced Friday.

To help residents adjust to the change, officials launched a notification system and map that can be accessed anytime. Users can input their address to get notifications 24 hours before their street will be swept. The system can be accessed at streetsla.lacity.org/sweeping.

"StreetsLA has done a brilliant job in adapting during the pandemic and with staff reductions, while working hard to maintain core services," said Board of Public Works Commissioner Teresa Villegas. "Street sweeping is one of the key services for Angelenos and we appreciate the stakeholder feedback and understanding as we make modifications."

The Bureau of Street Services will also send notifications about street sweeping to City Council offices, the Department of Transportation, neighborhood councils and through social media posts on Nextdoor and Know Your Community Platform.

"We want to thank the residents of the city, as we make these changes to the street sweeping operation," said Bureau of Street Services, or StreetsLA, General Manager Adel Hagekhalil. "We are committed to maintaining this important service, while also giving us the opportunity to adjust in order to maximize our resources."

People can also get street sweeping information by calling Los Angeles' 311 call center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.