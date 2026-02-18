SoCal man arrested for murder after missing teen's severed leg found

article

The Brief T'neya Tovar, 17, was last seen in Imperial County on Dec. 1, 2025. A severed leg was found on Dec. 21, 2025 and DNA evidence linked the remains to Tovar. Abraham Feinbloom, 51, was arrested for her murder.



A Southern California man was arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl whose severed leg was found in Salton City.

What we know:

According to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Abraham Feinbloom was arrested Friday, Feb. 13 at his house for the disappearance and alleged murder of T'neya Tovar.

The 17-year-old girl, also known as "TT", was reported missing out of Riverside County. She was last seen in Thermal, California on December 1, 2025.

Feinbloom was arrested and booked for murder and resisting a peace officer. He is being held without bail.

Remains identified through DNA

The backstory:

On Dec. 21, 2025, deputies responded to the area of Portsmouth Avenue and Newhaven Court in the area of Vista Delmar regarding reports of human remains found. Once on scene, deputies located a human leg that showed signs of decomposition.

The leg was examined by the Coroner's Unit and a forensic pathologist, but they were unable to determine the sex, age or race of the remains.

Over the following weeks, investigators worked with outside agencies to develop a DNA profile. All their attempts were unsuccessful until a breakthrough on Feb. 6, when investigators obtained a positive female DNA match.

Looking through missing female juvenile cases in the Salton City area, the mother of T'neya Tovar was contacted and provided a DNA swab which came up as a positive match. Based on that, investigators were able to positively identify the remains as Tovar's.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if additional remains have been found. The relationship between Tovar and Feinbloom is also unknown.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office at (442) 265-2265 or reach out to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)