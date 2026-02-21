Expand / Collapse search

Crash near Long Beach airport kills at least 4 people

By
Published  February 21, 2026 4:09pm PST
Long Beach
FOX 11

The Brief

    • At least four people were killed during a fiery crash near the Long Beach Airport. 
    • No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 
    • The cause of the crash is unknown. 

LONG BEACH, Calif. - At least four people are dead after a car crashed into a concrete divider near the Long Beach Airport. 

What we know:

The collision shut down Lakewood Boulevard south of Spring Street for several hours Saturday, Feb. 21. 

Investigators say the sedan crashed into the concrete divider of a tunnel that runs under the Long Beach Airport just after 1 a.m. 

The charred car was seen being taken from the scene by a tow truck. 

No other vehicles were involved.

What we don't know:

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to Long Beach to determine the cause of the crash. 

The agency says it will release a preliminary report in the next 30 days. 

The names of the victims have not been shared yet.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Long Beach Police Department and the NTSB. 

Long BeachCrime and Public Safety