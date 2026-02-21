Crash near Long Beach airport kills at least 4 people

The Brief At least four people were killed during a fiery crash near the Long Beach Airport. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown.



At least four people are dead after a car crashed into a concrete divider near the Long Beach Airport.

What we know:

The collision shut down Lakewood Boulevard south of Spring Street for several hours Saturday, Feb. 21.

Investigators say the sedan crashed into the concrete divider of a tunnel that runs under the Long Beach Airport just after 1 a.m.

The charred car was seen being taken from the scene by a tow truck.

No other vehicles were involved.

What we don't know:

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to Long Beach to determine the cause of the crash.

The agency says it will release a preliminary report in the next 30 days.

The names of the victims have not been shared yet.