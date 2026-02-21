Crash near Long Beach airport kills at least 4 people
LONG BEACH, Calif. - At least four people are dead after a car crashed into a concrete divider near the Long Beach Airport.
What we know:
The collision shut down Lakewood Boulevard south of Spring Street for several hours Saturday, Feb. 21.
Investigators say the sedan crashed into the concrete divider of a tunnel that runs under the Long Beach Airport just after 1 a.m.
The charred car was seen being taken from the scene by a tow truck.
No other vehicles were involved.
What we don't know:
The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to Long Beach to determine the cause of the crash.
The agency says it will release a preliminary report in the next 30 days.
The names of the victims have not been shared yet.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Long Beach Police Department and the NTSB.