Mayor Bass orders 60,000 solar street lights to fix LA backlog, theft

The Brief Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive order to install 60,000 solar-powered street lights over two years to modernize Los Angeles' aging infrastructure. The initiative aims to eliminate a 32,000-repair backlog and combat rampant copper wire theft by utilizing technology that does not require traditional wiring. Funding includes a $65 million council-led investment and a proposed assessment fee increase for property owners, the first such hike since 1996.



Mayor Karen Bass has launched a sweeping initiative to overhaul Los Angeles' street lighting system, pivoting to solar technology to improve public safety and stop the cycle of copper wire theft that has left thousands of residents in the dark.

What we know:

The executive order codifies a partnership between the Department of Water and Power (DWP) and the Bureau of Street Lighting (BSL) to assess and install 60,000 solar lights.

Currently, approximately one in ten of the city’s 220,000 lights are out of service.

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To fund long-term maintenance, the City Council authorized the BSL to begin the process of raising property assessment fees for the first time in nearly 30 years.

This hike is estimated to generate $125 million to address infrastructure decay.

What we don't know:

While the city aims for 60,000 installations, the exact long-term funding strategy beyond the initial $65 million "surge" is still being developed by the City Administrative Officer.

The success of the proposed assessment fee increase remains uncertain, as it is subject to Proposition 218 proceedings, which allow property owners to protest or reject the tax.

Timeline:

Pre-2024: 32,000 service requests accumulate; 10% of city lights go dark.

Tuesday: City Council approves $65 million for an initial solar installation surge.

Wednesday: Mayor Bass signs the executive order in Pacoima.

June 2: Scheduled hearing for the City Council to vote on the assessment fee increase.

Next 2 Years: Goal to complete the installation of 60,000 solar units.

What they're saying:

"The street light backlog that piled up before I took office is unacceptable... we're using solar to make our lights more reliable, resistant to theft, and cleaner to operate," Bass said.

"Angelenos expect reliable city services, and right now the city is falling short. This investment allows us to move faster on repairs while addressing the root cause of repeat outages," Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky said.

"This initiative takes meaningful action to fix thousands of our city's broken lights and restore visibility where it's been missing for far too long," Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said.

What's next:

The Bureau of Street Lighting will now develop a formal implementation plan, including specific timelines and staffing needs.

Residents affected by the proposed assessment fee hike will soon receive notices by mail regarding ballot proceedings.

Meanwhile, the city will begin the "initial surge" of installing at least 500 solar lights per Council District.