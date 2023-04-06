LA Mayor Karen Bass says city is making progress repairing potholes after storms drenched SoCal

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez Thursday outlined how the city is identifying and patching up more than 19,000 potholes after recent historic storms caused damage to streets.

"City staff are pulling out all the stops, but not just to prepare every pothole that's reported, but also to be proactive. That means driving across the city throughout this district and all others to assess the conditions of our streets, identify and repair damage right way," Bass said Thursday morning during a press conference in Mission Hills.

The Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services reported receiving 19,279 requests since December to fix potholes, and has repaired 17,459 of them. After the winter storms in January, the city received more than 3,400 complaints about potholes.

City officials encouraged Angelenos to notify them about potholes or damage to city streets by calling 311 or on the city's 311 app to make a service request. Residents can also file a report with the City Clerk's website to try to get damage expenses covered.

RELATED: Explosion of potholes across SoCal as rain continues



RELATED: Crews working to repair potholes around California after heavy rains drenched state

The process to file a claim includes filing documentation such as repair bills and pictures, though the city may request more documentation, and the city's response will take four to six weeks.