Los Angeles neighborhood getting unwanted food deliveries

A Los Angeles community says it has been riddled with Uber Eats and other food deliveries - but no one ordered them.

The Los Angeles Times talked to people in a Highland Park neighborhood who say they've been getting deliveries for months. This includes everything from chicken sandwiches and milkshakes to coffee.

Some people say they've received dozens of orders - one family says they've had over 40. The kicker is - no one knows where they're coming from.

Some people eat the food, but many others say they just throw it out because they don't trust it.

Uber says it's investigating the unwanted orders.