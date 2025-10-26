Los Angeles named No. 1 rat hotspot in America, Yelp reports

The Brief Los Angeles has the biggest rat problem in America, with more Yelp searches for rodent services than any other city. Residents and pest control experts in L.A. discuss the prevalence of rats and the impact of changing weather on rodent activity. Yelp reports a 21% increase in "rodent" searches nationwide, with San Francisco and New York following L.A. as top rodent hotspots.



It's not a title Los Angeles is proud of. Los Angeles has the biggest rat problem in America, according to a new Yelp report.

The popular crowd-sourcing review site claims Los Angeles had more Yelp searches for rodent services than any other city.

"I grew up in L.A. and I will say there is a rat problem out here," said L.A. resident Andrew Diego. "Downtown, that's where they're at."

Residents in the City of Los Angeles have a lot to say about rats roaming the streets.

"I've only seen a couple of rats here and there," said Albert Ceja. "I think it's mostly roaches more than rats," said Keisy Noj.

Some were not surprised to hear that. Others were convinced the Empire State would take that title.

"I've been to New York, they're everywhere," said Andrew Diego.

"I don't know why we were reviewed that much when New York literally has them living and breathing there," said Keisy Noj.

But rats are not running around city streets.

"They chew the pipes and that's how they get in," said Enrique Gonzalez.

Enrique Gonzalez, who owns EG Rodent Smoke Testing, is a pest control technician who services the L.A. area. He says as cooler weather rolls in, rats and other creatures will look for warmer places, like your home.

"The climate is changing right now, it's more winter, so they look for shelter," said Gonzalez.

According to Yelp, demand for pest control professionals has risen across the country. The company reports a 21% year-over-year increase in "rodent" searches on Yelp.

So what can you do to prevent these pesky critters from entering?

"Go outside your property, look for any holes, a quarter or pinky finger size, just get it sealed because those creatures will look for shelter and eventually get in," said Gonzalez.

According to that Yelp report, the second-biggest rodent hotspot is San Francisco. Third is New York.