FBI announcing 'Mexican Mafia' arrests in LA

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday will announce the arrests of several members of the "Mexican Mafia" as part of a joint investigation targeting drug trafficking and illegal firearms.

According to a statement by the LAPD, the investigation began in Oct. 2022, zeroing in on the Westside Wilmas criminal gang within Los Angeles' Harbor area.

Authorities said multiple search warrants were executed Wednesday throughout the South Bay and as far away as Bakersfield.

SUGGESTED:

"Multiple suspects were taken into custody in addition to many firearms, including ghost guns and assault weapons, as well as many pounds of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl," officials said.

The FBI and LAPD will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



