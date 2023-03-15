Los Angeles just got a new neighborhood

The City Council Tuesday approved the installation of five signs designating the Hollywood Heights neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills.

The city's Department of Transportation will create the signs and install them at Highland Avenue and Camrose Drive; Hillcrest Road and Franklin Avenue; Franklin and Orchid Avenue; Sycamore Avenue and Franklin; and La Presa Drive and Camrose.

According to a motion authored by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, Hollywood Heights is bounded generally by the Hollywood Bowl to the north, Highland Avenue to the east, Outpost Estates to the west and Franklin Avenue to the south. The neighborhood is situated in what was the northern part of the Rancho La Brea Mexican land grant in the Nineteenth Century, according to the motion.

According to Raman, Hollywood Heights is the location of several historic homes and has been home to numerous people in the film and music industries, dating back to the silent film era.