Video shows massive illegal firework show in downtown LA

Video posted online appears to show a massive illegal firework show in downtown Los Angeles.

LAPD officers were called Sunday around 10:45 p.m. to the area of First and Los Angeles streets.

People in the area, who shared video online, said the firework show originated from a warehouse. One Twitter user, Daryl Nash, said the windows of their nearby hotel were shaking and the fireworks caused three small fires, but that has yet to be confirmed by the LA Fire Department.

"With the assistance of the public, Central Officers were able to find the location of where the midnight fireworks show was deliberately initiated,'right across the street from a federal facility,' the LAPD said in a statement. "This was a planned incident."

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.