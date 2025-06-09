LA ICE protests, Day 4: SoCal braces for another day of unrest over immigration raids

Law enforcement braced for a fourth day of protests across Los Angeles County on Monday.

This comes after federal authorities, including the National Guard, clashed with anti-ICE protesters and agitators with no ties to immigration advocacy for three straight days across Southern California.

Over the weekend, tensions grew high across the city with video capturing smoke bombs being tossed around, cars being set on fire and nonlethal rounds of rubber bullets flying across downtown Los Angeles, Paramount and Westlake, in addition to freeways near downtown.

Timeline of events

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Los Angeles (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time):

6 a.m.: FOX 11’s Mario Ramirez reported as demonstrations grew violent and the Los Angeles Police Department went on tactical alert, 29 people were arrested. On Sunday, over a thousand protesters marched from Boyle Heights to the federal courthouse in downtown LA. During the protests, vehicles were set ablaze, and stores were looted and vandalized. The LAPD made 10 arrests while the California Highway Patrol said they arrested 19 people who blocked traffic on the 101 Freeway.

Newsom announces lawsuit against Trump

5:54 a.m.: California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on X that he's suing President Donald Trump. "Donald Trump is unhinged right now," Newsom said in the video clip.

‘It’s almost like a Third World country out here’

5 a.m.: In anticipation of another day of unrest, there was a heavy police presence at the intersection of Temple Square and Main Street in downtown Los Angeles, where chaos erupted Sunday. Some of the agencies patrolling the area Monday included Glendale, Inglewood, Montebello, Burbank and the city of Bell. During the early morning hours, the demonstrators moved out, but the area remained littered with trash.

"I was trying to get home, I was just trying to leave the office," said Craig Green, who works downtown. They were using extreme force and tear gas on regular civilians. It’s almost like a Third World country out here. I can’t believe I’m seeing this in LA."

Street closures remain in effect.

Big picture view:

The recent raids come in the wake of President Donald Trump's nationwide push for mass deportations.

Internal government data shows ICE arrests during President Donald Trump's second term have already surpassed 100,000 this week, including over 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks a dramatic increase from the daily average of approximately 660 arrests during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

These numbers reportedly move closer to the stated goal of top administration officials, such as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has pushed for ICE to conduct "a minimum" of 3,000 arrests each day.