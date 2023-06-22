2 LA councilmembers, CA assemblywoman arrested during hotel workers protest for higher wages

Can't afford to live in LA? You're not alone.

Hundreds of union workers showed up in full force in downtown Los Angeles Thursday for a rally demanding an end to low wages. Another demonstration blocked traffic near Los Angeles International Airport for several hours, and led to the arrests of two Los Angeles City Councilmembers and a California Assemblywoman.

Members of SEIU Local 1000 met in downtown LA Thursday morning, saying their wages are too low to make ends meet. The union, which represents state employees, demand California ensure every state employee makes a living wage and end pay disparities that impact women, Black, and brown employees.

"It would be nice not to have to work 64-hours a week, but I have to work that much," said Suize Redfearn a supervisory cook at a state prison.

Like many at the rally, after taxes she does not clear the $76,000 a year a recent study found necessary for a single person to live comfortably in California cities like LA.

According to a 2023 study by the UC Berkeley Labor Center, the state pays more than 68% of state employees represented by SEIU Local 1000 wages so low that they can’t afford to support a family of two in California.

"I can’t afford a one-bedroom apartment, it’ll take my entire paycheck," said Maria Blaine.

A separate demonstration near LAX took place Thursday evening. The UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents hotel workers gathered in Westchester, sitting in traffic to demand better working conditions. During those protests, Los Angeles City Councilmembers Hugo Soto-Martínez and Nithya Raman were arrested, in addition to California Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, according to a report from the LA Times.

Accord to a survey from the union, 53% of workers said that they either have moved in the past 5 years or will move in the near future due to soaring housing costs. Some hotel workers report commuting hours from areas like Apple Valley, Palmdale, California City and Victorville.

The union is looking to create a hospitality workforce housing fund, in addition to better wages, healthcare benefits, pension and safer workloads.

Their contracts expire June 30, and the union could call for a strike as early as July 4th weekend. If so, it would be the largest hotel worker strike in modern US industry.