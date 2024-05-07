Man arrested for assault hours after being released from jail

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A man released from jail in California was arrested again in Riverside just hours after he was placed on probation.

According to the Riverside Police Department, 25-year-old Dandre Parker Jr. was just released from county jail after serving a six-month sentence for robbery and other charges.

After being placed on probation for three years as part of his sentence, he was released and arrested "within only a few hours" after he allegedly assaulted a security guard with a large chunk of cement after he told him to leave a grocery store downtown.

Parker Jr. is back behind bars and faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

In the latest recedivism report published by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the recedivism rate for people in fiscal year 2018-19 was 41.9%.

