Los Angeles hospital seeks help identifying patient

Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Wednesday sought the public's help to identify a man who has been hospitalized in "grave condition."

The man was taken to the facility after being found Monday in the 3700 block of South Meyler Street in San Pedro suffering from an unspecified "traumatic injury," the hospital said in a statement.

"He is currently intubated/sedated, in grave condition and the hospital does not have any information to assist with identifying him," the hospital said.

He is described as Asian, in his mid-20s, 5-feet-10 inches tall, 158 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. He has no tattoos.

"The patient's property consisted of a black backpack, one wallet that included Japanese currency and ... multiple travel-size grooming/hygiene items," the hospital said.

Anyone with information on his identity was urged to call the hospital at 424-306-5305.