Jubilant Sykes: New autopsy report details fatal stabbing of Grammy-nominated singer

The Brief A newly released autopsy report reveals Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes suffered nearly 70 stab wounds in the December 2025 attack at his Santa Monica home. Sykes' wife, Cecelia, alerted authorities to the assault and noted her son, Micah Sykes, had a documented history of mental illness. Micah Sykes was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.



Horrific new details have been released regarding the fatal attack on Grammy-nominated opera and gospel singer Jubilant Sykes at his Santa Monica home.

What we know:

A newly released autopsy report indicates Sykes suffered nearly 70 stab wounds during the December 2025 attack.

His son, Micah Sykes, was arrested and charged in the killing. The report reveals that Sykes' wife, Cecelia, contacted authorities to report the deadly assault and noted that her son had a documented history of mental illness.

Jubilant Sykes enjoyed a distinguished vocal career that included performances at some of the world’s most prestigious venues—including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Apollo Theater—along with hundreds of major stages across the globe.

The backstory:

Santa Monica police responded to a 911 call on Dec. 8, 2025, at approximately 9:19 p.m. regarding an active assault inside a home near 18th Street and Delaware Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers met with Sykes’ wife, who directed them inside the residence. Officers discovered Sykes suffering from significant, traumatic injuries. Santa Monica Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Micah Sykes was taken into custody at the home without incident and was subsequently charged with murder.

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What's next:

Micah Sykes remains held in custody without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 6.