These are LA County's top 100 restaurants, according to Yelp

Whether you're looking for that special hole-in-the-wall gem famous for its tacos al pastor or the best place to devour the spiciest chicken sandwich you've ever eaten, you are sure to find it in Los Angeles County.

Yelp just released its list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in L.A. County" and it contains everything from Mexican and Italian cuisine to Ethiopian, Japanese and Mediterranean.

Taking the top spot this year is lil’ Vegerie, a five-star vegan restaurant in Redondo Beach, loved for its fresh bowls including Mushroom Carne Asada and BBQ Jackfruit. W

While the list showcases eateries from white tablecloth to sandwich shops, the majority of restaurants on the list are priced $30 or under per person.

To get these results, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category then ranked those using a few factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between summer 2022 and summer 2023. Yelp looked at businesses in and around areas including Los Angeles, Long Beach, and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of October 23, 2023.

Here's a look at the top 10 restaurants:

