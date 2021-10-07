Los Angeles County provides list of acceptable forms of vaccination proof

article

At midnight Thursday, all Los Angeles County residents hoping to hit up an indoor bar, winery, distillery, nightclub or lounges will be required to show partial proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry.

Meanwhile, people aged 12 and over attending outdoor mega-events of 10,000 or more people will be required to show proof of either full vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours. The order will affect ticketed sporting events, outdoor concerts, festivals and theme parks that have 10,000 or more people in attendance.

According to county health officials, acceptable proof of vaccination status includes a photo identification with any one of the following:

CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card (white card)

World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine record card (yellow card)

California Department of Public Health (CDPH) COVID-19 digital vaccination record

Other COVID-19 digital vaccination record issued by an approved company

Documentation of vaccination from the healthcare provider or entity that provided the COVID-19 vaccines

California Immunization Registry (CAIR2) vaccination record

The vaccination proof should include the person’s name, type of COVID-19 vaccine, and the date of the doses administered. The person can show the vaccination card, a photo of the card as a separate document, or a photo of the card stored on a phone or electronic device.

Acceptable proof of a negative test includes a photo identification with testing results that must include the person’s name, type of COVID-19 viral test performed, and negative test result. The date when the COVID-19 test was taken must be within the 72 hours prior to the event. The test results can be a printed copy or on a phone, including an email or text message results from the test provider or laboratory.

According to numbers released Friday, 76% of eligible county residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, and 67% are fully vaccinated. Of the county's overall 10.3 million populace, including those 12 and under who are ineligible for shots, 65% have received at least one dose, and 58% are fully vaccinated.

CNS contributed to this report.