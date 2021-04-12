Los Angeles County to modify health order, adding guidance for live events, conferences

Los Angeles County health officials Monday said they would be modifying the county's health officer order this week to add guidance for live indoor events and conferences.

Changes to the health order are expected to take effect on Thursday, April 15.

Indoor live events and performances will be limited to California residents only. Masks will be required at all times. Guests will also not be allowed to eat or drink in their seats, and will only be allowed to remove their masks in "designated eating areas." Six feet of distance will also be required between guests from different households unless individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Capacity for indoor live event venues that hold up to 1,500 guests will be capped at 15% or 200 people. Capacity will increase to 35% if all guests are tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated. For indoor venues that hold more than 1,500 people, capacity is limited to 10% or 2,000 people. It would increase to 25% if all guests were tested for the virus or vaccinated.

New requirements for private meetings, receptions and conferences include selling tickets or creating a defined guest list, a mask mandate, assigned seating, 6-feet of distance between tables and "no intermingling of multiple private events."

Outdoor private events can have up to 100 people, or 300 people if guests are tested or vaccinated. Tables are limited to six people for a maximum of three different households.

Indoor private events are only allowed if all guests are tested or vaccinated, and can only have a maximum of 150 guests.

The revised health officer order was expected to be posted later this week.