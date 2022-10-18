LA City Council elects Paul Krekorian as its new president

article

The Los Angeles City Council has elected Paul Krekorian as its new council president.

Krekorian will be immediately tasked with leading the council through a turbulent stretch, with Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo facing fierce calls to resign for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal.

The council has also voted to begin the process of placing a measure on the 2024 ballot or sooner that would create an independent redistricting commission for both the city and the Los Angeles Unified School District, and to explore a ballot measure that would increase the number of council districts in Los Angeles.

The council held a virtual meeting Tuesday following a COVID-19 exposure last week. It comes one day after acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell said he will remove de León and Cedillo from their committee assignments. Several labor unions plan to hold a protest during the meeting outside City Hall, despite the meeting being virtual.

De León and Cedillo were involved in a 2021 recorded conversation that included racist comments and discussions over favorable redistricting that led to Nury Martinez resigning her council seat last week. De León and Cedillo have been under mounting pressure to resign since the release of the tape Oct. 9.

Protesters began staging a camp-out Sunday morning in front of de León's home in Eagle Rock, pledging to remain until he resigns for his role in the leaked conversation that has already prompted the resignations of former council president Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor president Ron Herrera.

Just a day before, hundreds of members of local indigenous communities marched in downtown Los Angeles, demanding the resignation of de León and Cedillo. Some of the demonstrators wore traditional Oaxacan outfits.

Martinez can be heard on the leaked recording calling Oaxacans "little short dark people."

"I don't know what village they came [from], how they got here, but boy they're ugly," the former council president says at one point.

De León, 55, has been on the council since 2020 and made an unsuccessful run for mayor this year. He previously served in the state Senate and Assembly. Cedillo, 68, has been in office since 2013 but was defeated by Hernandez in the June primary.

Harris-Dawson sought a bit of empathy for the pair, noting the intense media focus on the scandal and the potential that they might feel like they've been misunderstood.

"They all, particularly Gil Cedllo, they have a body of work that sort of gets overlooked in the heat of this particular moment," Harris-Dawson said. "So, I just think it takes a moment emotionally and logistically to get to the place where you can step up and do the right thing."

Harris-Dawson, who is Black, was mentioned in the leaked recording. He said he hasn't spoken to either councilman.

"You always know that there's anti-Black racism all around you," Harris-Dawson said. "You don't realize that there's anti-Black sentiment sitting right next to you. So I think it's going to be a while before we get to the stage where there can be regular interaction."





