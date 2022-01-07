Los Angeles charity tackles food insecurity

While others are observing the first month of the year with "Drynuary", plant-based fans are celebrating Veganuary at Fresh Brothers with a limited-time pizza designed by Maggie Baird, mother of Billie Eilish and founder of the non-profit Support and Feed.

For every medium Vegan Hero Pizza purchased ($25), Fresh Brothers will donate 10% back to Support & Feed, a non-profit founded by Baird during the pandemic to support vegan small businesses while addressing food insecurity. The pizza is available only through January 31, 2022.

"This month, hundreds of thousands of people around the globe will be seeking plant-based options," said Wendy Matthews, U.S. Director, Veganuary. "Whether its for their personal health, animals or the health of the planet. Thanks to Fresh Brothers and its growing range of vegan options—including the new Maggie Baird-designed Vegan Hero Pizza—taking positive action has never been easier or tastier."

Baird created a vegan pizza exclusively for Fresh Brothers that includes Daiya cheese coupled with vegan pepperoni, mushroom, red onions, green peppers and fresh spinach. It’s an ideal pizza for practicing vegans or those who want to improve their health and vitality in the new year through diet.

"We’re excited to offer the Vegan Hero pizza during the month of January," said Geoff Goodman, CEO for Fresh Brothers. "It’s a great start for those thinking about incorporating more plant-based foods into their diet and, at the same time, it will help others do the same in communities that are underserved through Maggie’s non-profit work."

Baird’s vision started at home with her family ordering a plant-based meal from one of their many favorite Los Angeles eateries, then donating it to the Midnight Mission along Skid Row. Since then, Support + Feed has expanded to other urban areas, including New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

For more information on the Support and Feed mission go, visit their official website.

There are more than 20 Fresh Brothers locations throughout Southern California.

