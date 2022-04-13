Longtime mobile home park resident in need of new home after area got sold to developers

Here in Thousand Oaks, 72-year-old Dee Jackson has lived at her mobile home park since 1987.

"There were 35 people and it was quite busy, there were a variety of people." Jackson said.

Now, she's the only one left. The park was sold to investors who want to redevelop the land and that means Jackson is losing her home of 35 years.

It’s a growing trend across the country. Many mobile home park residents are being uprooted because investors are buying the lots to redevelop them.

"A lot of these parks were built a long time ago in suburban rural areas that are no longer rural," developer Jon Friedman, of Jemstreet Properties, said.

The mobile home park where Jackson lives was established in 1948. The small piece of land sits in the center of Thousand Oaks. It’s worth a lot of money.

"I don't begrudge Jon and his partners for wanting to put something on this piece of property. That's why they bought it," Jackson said.

Friedman is working on helping Jackson find a new home.

"We’re trying to find Dee some place to go, we won’t ask her to leave until we have found her a spot," he said.

But finding a new place to live isn’t easy. Jackson survives on her social security and dog grooming services. Her trailer is old, and it can not be moved to another lot.

In a moment of hopelessness, she told Robin Martin, one of her clients, "I said I may be homeless. She said no, you're not going to be homeless." Martin set up a GoFundMe page titled, "Dee Jackson Needs A Home."

The goal is to raise enough money to buy Jackson a small mobile home and move her to a new location.

"My dream for Dee is to help her afford a home, so she can live there the rest of her life. She’s a wonderful woman," Martin said.

