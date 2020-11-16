Long Beach opens "learning hubs" at 4 local parks to help students access internet

Long Beach students who don’t have reliable internet service can study in one of the city’s new "learning hubs" at four local parks starting Monday.

The hubs will feature distance learning and after-school activities for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade, with high-speed internet available for students to complete assignments.

"The learning hubs will be a great resource for students who are participating in distance learning and may not have reliable internet access," said Mayor Robert Garcia. "We’re committed to doing everything that we can to support families and children who need it during this time."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The hubs will be open weekdays between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 18. The hubs will be open at:

• Ernest McBride Park & Cal Rec Community Center (1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.)

• Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.)

• Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Ave.)

• Veterans Park (101 E. 28th St.)

Advertisement

Coronavirus health and safety protocols will be implemented at the learning hub locations, and participants will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to physical distance guidelines. Participants must bring their own electronic device and lunch, city officials said.

You must register in advance for the program. Registration is available online here.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information