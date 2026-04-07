Human skull discovered during children's Easter egg hunt at Long Beach park

The Brief A community Easter egg hunt at DeForest Park and Wetlands in Long Beach turned into a crime scene when a family discovered a human skull. The Long Beach Police Department confirmed the remains are human, and investigators noted the skull may potentially belong to a child. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has transported the remains to the Forensic Science Center to determine the identity and cause of death.



A festive holiday gathering ended in a disturbing discovery Sunday evening after a family participating in a community Easter egg hunt found a human skull wedged in the dirt at a popular Long Beach park.

What we know:

The gruesome discovery was made at DeForest Park and Wetlands during a local event organized for children.

Long Beach police and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s special operations team worked through the night to recover the remains, which were found "right out in the open" along a park trail.

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Investigators were seen carefully brushing dirt off the skull and recovering a mandible.

The medical examiner confirmed the team has taken the human remains to the Hertzberg-Davis Forensic Science Center for further investigation.

The park has since reopened.

What we don't know:

The identity of the individual and the circumstances of their death are unknown.

While investigators suggested the skull may be that of a child, official confirmation of age, gender, and how long the remains had been in the park has not yet been released.

It is also unclear if the remains were intentionally buried or recently unearthed by environmental factors.

What's next:

The Forensic Science Center will conduct a detailed examination of the skull and mandible to establish a profile of the person.

Police are expected to review missing persons cases that align with the forensic findings.