Human remains found during Easter egg hunt: LBPD

An Easter egg hunt took an extremely dark turn in Long Beach on Sunday.

What we know:

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of East 59th Street and DeForest Avenue on Sunday, April 5.

Police say human remains were found during the egg hunt.

What we don't know:

As of Sunday, it is unknown who was found dead in that area. Officials did not say how long the remains may have been there.

No arrests have been announced in connection to the human remains discovery.